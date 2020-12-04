Washington Fire Department reports

The Washington Fire Department recently responded to the following:

DEC. 1

ALARM ACTIVATION: 10:54 a.m., 3000 Kenskill Avenue, McKesson Corp. – Received report of an alarm activation. On arrival FD found smoke coming from the HVAC duct work. Maintenance staff and contractors gained access to the heating unit and found insulation had fallen onto the heat exchange causing the smoke. Repairs were being made as FD departed the scene.

NOV. 30

BURNING ODOR: 6:22 p.m., 1309 Forest St. – Received station tone from the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office reporting a burning odor inside the residence. FD did not find any visible smoke or fire at the time of arrival. FD confirmed all occupants were out of the residence and accounted for. FD investigation checked the main living area and the attic, but was not able to locate any smoke or fire. Occupant state she had flipped off most of the breakers as the issue was believed to have originated at/near the Christmas tree. Further investigation could not find any issues with the tree or the electrical outlet, but a burnt spot on the face plate of the baseboard heater was identified. FD reviewed its findings with the property manager whom stated she would send the electrician out tomorrow. FD left all the breakers that were turned off prior to arrival and turned control of the scene over to the property manager to secure the residence.

VEHICLE ACCIDENT: 7:50 a.m., 14mm US Route 35 E – Received station tone from the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office reporting a two-vehicle accident. FD found two vehicles both upright and on all wheels, one facing east in the east bound lane on the overpass and the other facing north across the median with no smoke or fire at the time of arrival. FD established a safe work zone and confirmed there was no entrapment. FD checked both vehicles for safety and assisted with packaging the patient and traffic control.

NOV. 28

MUTUAL AIDE: 10:09 p.m., W. Elm Street – Medical assist.

NOV. 27

NATURAL GAS ODOR: 8:42 a.m., 1419 Greensview Lane – Received call from occupant reporting an odor of natural gas and requested to have it checked. During the investigation, FD did not detect any gas leaks inside the residence or at the meter, but did detect an underground gas leak before the meter. FD requested Vectren to be dispatched.

NOV. 25

MUTUAL AIDE: 9:34 p.m., Sixth Street – Medical assist.

ELECTRICAL PROBLEM: 6:14 p.m., 926 Old Chillicothe Rd. SE – Received request to check residence for an electrical problem. On arrival FD found that family member had disconnected wiring in the residence leaving some parts of the residence without power. In other parts of the residence FD found exposed wiring and outlets removed. FD checked the exposed wiring all of which were not powered. FD advised occupant to have an electrician inspect the residence and make repairs.