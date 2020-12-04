Police Arrests/Citations

According to reports, the following individuals have been arrested or cited by the Washington C.H. Police Department. They are presumed innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law.

Dec. 3

Roy T. McGlone, 36, at large, bench warrant – theft, Highland County warrant.

Destanie M. Dailey, 26, 1218 S. Main St., resisting (second-degree misdemeanor), disorderly by intoxication (fourth-degree misdemeanor).

Todd E. Showalter, 41, 614 Village Court Apt. H, domestic (first-degree misdemeanor).

Dec. 2

William C. Smith, 45, 1209 Farmington Lane, improper backing.

Austin T. Pickens, 22, 275 Flakes Ford Road, failure to assure clear distance ahead.