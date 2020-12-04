Police Incidents

According to reports, the Washington C.H. Police Department responded to the following calls:

Dec. 3

Criminal Damaging: At 2:24 p.m., officers responded to the South Main Street Apartments in reference to a criminal damaging complaint. Contact was made with the complainant, who advised that sometime overnight, unknown persons damaged the furnace exhaust vent in the alley. A report was completed.

Possession of Drugs/Obstructing Official Business: At 4:03 p.m., an officer stopped a vehicle for a traffic violation. Contact was made with the driver and passengers, at which time the officer was given consent to search the vehicle. The front seat passenger was released from the stop, and it was later discovered that he lied to officers and gave a false name. Suspected narcotics were located on the floorboard of the front passenger side. The offender was found to be Roy McGlone, who was located still in the area and arrested on outstanding warrants. The new charges are pending.

Disorderly Conduct/Resisting Arrest: At 10:24 p.m., officers responded to a residence in reference to a domestic disturbance. Contact was made with Destanie Dailey and Michael Davis. Dailey continued to argue with Davis and be disorderly after being given reasonable warning to cease and desist her actions. Dailey was arrested and resisted officers. She was charged accordingly.

Domestic Violence: At 11:24 p.m., officers responded to a residence in reference to a domestic dispute. Contact was made with Todd Showalter and his fiance. Showalter had destroyed the inside of the residence during an argument, and the woman advised that he assaulted her as well. Showalter was arrested and charged.