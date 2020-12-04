‘The Hardin-Diehl Trio’ at RACC tonight

Join Rose Ave. Community Center (RACC) tonight at 7 p.m. as they welcome “The Hardin-Diehl Trio” as they minister and worship at 6:30 p.m.

Offering rich, Spirit-driven southern gospel music at its best, The Hardin-Diehl Trio brings traditional southern gospel music alive with original and familiar gospel songs. Featuring Joe Diehl and Mike and Brenda Hardin, their ministry mission is to be disciples for our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ through music and to share God’s Love and His message through song.

They have been singing most all their lives, and their passion and prayer is that through their ministry, God will be glorified, that the name of Jesus will be lifted up, and that He will use them to deliver the Gospel to the lost and to reach souls for His divine purpose. Come out and join RACC for a great time in the Lord as they sing praises to Him worship God together.

As we transition into a new format for worship, we will be gathering for a time of singing and praise, along with a free community meal, beginning at 6:30 p.m. We will join together in a time of worship songs, then continue with praise & worship through live Gospel Music, while a free community meal is served, then Pastor Joy Stanforth will be bringing a Bible-based, relevant message.

As an outreach of Rose Ave Community Center and Church, we will meet every Friday at 6:30 p.m., doors open at 6 p.m. Bringing different local, regional and national singers, song writers, musical groups and recording artists to the stage each week, all for the glory of God, we offer free admission and free food and drinks. To help support this ministry, a free-will offering will be received. Rose Ave Community Center is located at 412 Rose Ave., in WCH.

For your safety, social distancing will be observed, and wearing of a mask is required. Additionally, we will be adhering to an enhanced schedule of cleaning & disinfecting of facilities & surfaces. Currently, no transportation is available for this service.