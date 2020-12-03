The South Side Church of Christ has set up its live animal nativity scene for the 70th year. Community members can come to 921 S. Fayette St. in Washington Court House to enjoy it. “We hope it brings your family light, love and encouragement this Christmas season,” said Barry Pettit, lead pastor at South Side. “We felt this year a little light is needed more than ever. We hope it reminds everyone that there is always hope.”

