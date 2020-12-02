Remote learning continues

Washington Court House City Schools (WCHCS) has opened its third quarter commitment for remote learning (due to COVID-19) with a slight change from the fall registration.

According to district officials, the time to complete this commitment is from now until Dec. 16 at 3 p.m. Additionally, every parent or guardian with a remote learner must fill out the form.

This form — which is available online (at http://www.wchcs.org/protected/articleview.aspx?iid=6G3G0B2&dasi=3AB2&fbclid=IwAR2nooDdaDKDWgKSD-FTHCrBHGb0Id1HA1hShJHyDoKFdTntNDhSp9puu6A) — will indicate to the district whether a child will stay remote or return to in-person classes for the third quarter. Officials also said that unlike for the fall quarter, parents or guardians must complete a new form for every child individually.

“For families that are more comfortable with their students learning from home, we are happy to continue to offer flexible learning programs that allow mastery through remote learning,” WCHCS Director of Marketing and Communication Trevor Patton said on Wednesday. “These programs are relevant to a student’s needs, goals, and aspirations while addressing the social-emotional, academic, and health concerns our families face during these times. The remote learning option at WCHCS provides a synchronous academic program that students participate in daily, with skilled staff members dedicated to the growth and success of our remote Blue Lions. These students are provided the same academic, extra-curricular, and social opportunities that their in-person classmates are offered.”

Those electing to return to the buildings will come to school in-person on Tuesday, Jan. 5. Those who either wish to remain learning remotely or will be opting in for this quarter will remain remote until at least March 15 of next year.

Currently, there are just over 400 students enrolled in remote learning for the second quarter. These include 61 from Cherry Hill, 68 from Belle Aire, 93 from the Washington Middle School and 183 from the Washington High School.

“We also encourage students who do not have an online learning option through their own public school district to explore our program at WCHCS,” Patton said. “No matter what 2020 throws at us, WCHCS will continue to engage, inspire, and grow all Blue Lions in an innovative and effective way, not bound by time, space, or environment.”

Patton also took time to update “The Big Blue Bus” program on Wednesday and said that it is currently running to help accommodate the hybrid schedule the school is currently using. He explained that students in the remote learning program can call the high school cafeteria directly on any day they want a meal and pick a hot lunch and next day breakfast up drive-thru style on DiSario Drive between WHS and McDonald’s, though they are encouraged to also take advantage of The Big Blue Bus program.

“The Big Blue Bus is doing well though,” Patton said. “It will continue to provide nutrition to our students during hybrid learning by delivering a hot and fresh lunch and next day breakfast each day. We’re feeding over 100 kids a day currently and encourage all kids 0-18-years-old to take advantage of this opportunity. Due to COVID-19 procedures, the children do not have to eat the meal at the bus right now, so one person is able to get all of the meals that they need.”

Finally, Patton shared the current Big Blue Bus schedule: From Monday-Friday, at 11 a.m. the bus will be at the intersection of Peddicord Avenue and Delaware Street, at 11:30 a.m. the bus will be at the Rose Avenue Community Center and Church, at 12 p.m. the bus will be at the South Side Church of Christ and finally at 12:30 the bus will be at Grace Community Church.

For more information call the Washington Court House City Schools Central Office at (740) 335-6620.

WCHCS provides update for remote learning option