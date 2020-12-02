Crimes & Traffic reports

The following crimes and traffic reports were recently released by Washington Municipal Court:

State of Ohio

Allison J. Anderson, West Chester, Ohio, 94/70 speed, fine $110, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Michelle A. Tancer, Canfield, Ohio, 83/70 speed, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Lisa M. Shropshire, Sharonville, Ohio, 85/70 speed, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Mitrell Buck, Cincinnati, Ohio, driving under suspension (failure to reinstate), fine $150, court costs $135, fine of $150 and costs.

Mitrell Buck, Cincinnati, Ohio, 91/70 speed, fine $150, court costs $101, fine of $150 and costs.

Mitrell Buck, Cincinnati, Ohio, driver/seat belt, fine $30, court costs $101, fine of $30 and costs.

Rage R. Ali, Columbus, Ohio, 94/70 speed, fine $150, court costs $145, court finds defendant guilty to amended charge of speed, fined $150 and cost of $145 for a total of $295 and must be paid within 30 days, zero points.

Xavier Cambizaca, Dayton, Ohio, physical control, fine $500, court costs $280, upon motion of the State of Ohio, charge amended from OVI, defendant sentenced to 13 days jail, suspend 10 days jail if no other similar offense for 5 years, 72-hour residential treatment program in lieu of jail by Jan. 1, 2021.

Xavier Cambizaca, Dayton, Ohio, no operator’s license, dismissed per agreement.

Xavier Cambizaca, Dayton, Ohio, driving in marked lane, dismissed per agreement.

Xavier Cambizaca, Dayton, Ohio, driver/seat belt, dismissed per agreement.

James J. Parsley, Grove City, Ohio, 85/70 speed, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Jimmie L. Jenkins, Cleveland, Ohio, 83/70 speed, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Antonio D. McCullough, Greenfield, Ohio, driver/seat belt, fine $30, court costs $101, case was waived by defendant.

Michael W. Thompson, Columbus, Ohio, 99/70 speed, fine $150, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

April R. Hopkins, Mason, Ohio, 84/70 speed, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Dakota M. Hummel, Malta, Ohio, 88/70 speed, fine $70, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Luke W. Magulac, Hillsboro, Ohio, 91/70 speed, fine $110, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Jalen Jackson, Euclid, Ohio, 90/70 speed, fine $70, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Amber Folino, Columbus, Ohio, following too close, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Jesse J. Buschor, Lewis Center, Ohio, 75/70 speed, fine $100, court costs $145, charge amended from 89/70 to 75/70, fine of $100 and cost, suspend $25 of fine if paid within 30 days.

Connor M. Nobbe, Cincinnati, Ohio, 85/70 speed, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Stephanie Gort, Cincinnati, Ohio, 85/70 speed, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Sarah E. Glenn, Plain City, Ohio, 90/70 speed, fine $70, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Tyanka R. Ivery, Dayton, Ohio, 85/70 speed, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Robert T. Ackerman, Tuckerton, New Jersey, 85/70 speed, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Juan Aguilar Chavez, Columbus, Ohio, 83/70 speed, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Mehrnaz M. Stephenson, Pataskala, Ohio, 91/70 speed, fine $110, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Shantee N. Mitchell, Syracuse, New York, 85/70 speed, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Landon W. Ewers, Mount Vernon, Ohio, failure to yield to emergency vehicle, fine $70, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Raheem R. Moss, Columbus, Ohio, 82/70 speed, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Alexis E. Belu, Avon Lake, Ohio, 87/70 speed, fine $70, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Mikala J. Malkus, Brunswick, Ohio, 85/70 speed, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Caleb G. Ghiloni, Gahanna, Ohio, 88/70 speed, fine $70, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Aubrey L. Felton, Hinckley, Ohio, 86/70 speed, fine $70, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Melissa S. Aleshire, 3416 SR 41 NW, Washington C.H., Ohio, 68/55 speed, fine $35 court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Nathan S. Stevens, Cincinnati, Ohio, 87/70, fine $70, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Emily Allison, Columbus, Ohio, 86/70 speed, fine $70, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Megan Whyte, Clarksville, Ohio, 87/70 speed, fine $70, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.