County contracts services for Concord water issues

At a recent Fayette County Commissioners’ meeting, a resolution was approved with the purpose of providing services to assess water supply issues within Concord Township for $9,800.

The resolution authorizes Fayette County Engineer Steve Luebbe to enter into a contract with Burgess and Niple, Inc., which will be providing various services to assess the issues around Brentwood Drive Southwest, including looking at the water tables and assessing how to get enough water with what is present.

According to commissioner Jim Garland, the water supply in this area has been poor for many years and can decrease the property value. By bringing in someone to assess the supply and costs, it may be determined that a water line is needed. Conversations have been held between county and city officials to potentially take a water line to that location from the city.

“If it happens, it’s going to take a couple years,” said Garland. “It isn’t going to happen overnight.”

Luebbe will be figuring out an cost estimation for running a water line to Concord. More information will be shared once available.

In other recent news from the commissioners’ office, three agreements were approved for Fayette County Department of Job and Family Services (FCDJFS).

The first agreement was between FCDJFS and NECCO LLC to provide placement and related services for children in the care and custody of Fayette County Children Services. The contract is effective from Jan. 1 through Dec. 31 of next year. The maximum cost is $350,000.

The second agreement was between FCDJFS and Mended Reeds for placement and related services for children in the care and custody of the county. The contract is effective from Jan. 1 through Dec. 31 of next year. The maximum cost is $125,000.

The final agreement was between FCDJFS and Safe House for placement and related services for children in the care and custody of the county. The contract is effective from Jan. 1 through Dec. 31 of next year. The maximum cost is $250,000.

