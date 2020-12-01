Stanforth: Stay safe this season

With winter weather setting upon the community for the beginning of the season, Fayette County Sheriff Vernon Stanforth encouraged the community on Tuesday to be safe this holiday season.

“I’ve counted six traffic incidents possibly related to the road conditions (from Monday night and Tuesday morning),” Stanforth said. “Most were spin outs. No injuries reported and all are property damage. As we enter into the winter season, we will be seeing occasional snowfall which will impact commuting. Drivers are encouraged to slow down and drive cautiously based on the road conditions.”

Additionally, Miami Trace Local Schools closed on Tuesday due to the weather. Practices for some sports were still held, but were voluntary to attend, and practices at Miami Trace Middle School were completely canceled. A few games were also postponed or canceled, including a boys basketball game and a swim meet.

Thankfully, despite some strong winds and ice, no power outages were reported within Fayette County, according to the Dayton Power and Light outage map available online. Though good for now in relation to power, winter weather is expected to continue this week and residents should prepare.

According to weather.com, Wednesday and Thursday could be the driest days this week with only a 10 percent chance of precipitation. Winds are expected to slow down during those two days to a low of four miles per hour Wednesday night where it will stay through Thursday. Temperatures should be right around 40 degrees during the daytime with Wednesday night getting as low as 19 degrees and the Thursday low temperature settling around 30 degrees. Both days are expected to have mostly cloudy skies, but Wednesday could see some sun in the afternoon.

On Friday, the high temperature should be around 41 degrees with a low of 31 at night. Winds could pick up to almost 10 miles per hour and the chance for rain will increase throughout the day to about 50 percent during the night. This should transition into early morning rain and snow on Saturday with a high temperature of 39 and a low of 28 degrees. Rain and snow are expected to continue into the evening Saturday with the potential of some accumulation, but it is projected to be less than one inch.

Finally, Sunday should remain cold and cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow in the morning but overall by the evening this should clear slightly, leaving some clouds. The high temperature could be around 38 degrees with a low of 26 at night and winds are expected to remain between 10 and 20 miles per hour. Though it may not be much warmer, weather.com suggests next week could be a mostly sunny week with temperatures ranging from 36 to 46 degrees.

