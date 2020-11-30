Snow falls throughout county

Snow fell across Fayette County beginning Monday morning bringing a winter weather advisory with it.

The advisory was set to last from noon Monday to noon Tuesday and included an expectation of 2-4 inches of snow. The snow was accompanied by rain.

According to Fayette County Engineer Steve Luebbe and Washington C.H. Assistant Service Director Gary Dean, both county and city salt levels for the season are doing well.

“We’ve got plenty of salt. Last year was a mild year so we’ve got a lot left over from last year,” said Luebbe.

He further explained that salt is purchased via a contract to help lower its cost. Since the salt is purchased through contract, there is a specific amount that must be bought. Whatever salt isn’t used each season is stored for a later season.

“Storing it is a better problem than running out,” said Luebbe.

When asked about the damage salt could cause, Luebbe explained that while salt is corrosive, it does dissolve and is a much more affordable option than other options currently on the market. He said the corrosiveness of salt is why many people will rinse off salt residue from their vehicles in the winter.

Although the chance for snow decreases over the next several days, colder weather is expected to stick around. According to www.weatherbug.com, as of 11:30 a.m. on Monday:

-Tuesday has a 50 percent chance for snow showers with highs in the lower 30s during the day and lows in the lower 20s during the night. Winds are expected to be between 15-20 miles per hour (mph) with gusts up to 30 mph.

-Wednesday is expected to be sunny with highs in the lower 30s during the day and lows in the lower 20s during the night. Winds are expected to be between 5-10 mph.

-Thursday is expected to be partly to mostly cloudy with highs in the upper 30s during the day and lows in the lower 30s during the night.

-Friday is expected to be partly to mostly cloudy with highs in the lower 40s during the day and lows in the upper 20s during the night.

-Saturday and Sunday are expected to be partly cloudy with highs around 40 and lows in the 20s.

County crews, according to Luebbe, were getting plow trucks ready on Monday morning in case they would be needed Monday evening or Tuesday, depending on the weather. City crews were also ready if they were needed.

“(City) salt trucks are all tested out and ready to go,” said Dean. “Hopefully we don’t need to use them.”

“Another winter is upon us, and we’ll deal with it this year like we have in the past,” said Luebbe. “It’s just part of life in Ohio.”

“Koda,” a family member of local Shelby Mourer, experienced his first snow on Monday. According to Mourer, Koda is almost 1-year-old and loved the snow. Koda especially enjoyed jumping in the snow and having his human throw snowballs. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2020/11/web1_128769938_408709406946755_5496458870429572827_o.jpg “Koda,” a family member of local Shelby Mourer, experienced his first snow on Monday. According to Mourer, Koda is almost 1-year-old and loved the snow. Koda especially enjoyed jumping in the snow and having his human throw snowballs. Courtesy photos On Monday, 2-year-old Braylin Carver enjoyed playtime in the snow. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2020/11/web1_carver.jpg On Monday, 2-year-old Braylin Carver enjoyed playtime in the snow. Courtesy photos

County, city salt levels are in good shape