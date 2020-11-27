‘Pathways to Recovery’ to host event

The local peer support program, Pathways to Recovery, will be hosting a recovery event on New Year’s Eve.

The event will be held from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Dec. 31 at Life Connect Church, which is located at 232 N. North St. in Washington Court House.

The Pathways to Recovery program was started early last year and consists of five certified Peer Recovery specialists, who have a lived experience of addiction and have found recovery. As previously reported, the program was based upon the philosophy that there are multiple pathways to recovery, people can and do recover, and that peer support and care coordination are essential to preventing the senseless number of lives communities have lost in the past few years.

Pathways to Recovery has partnered with “Let Hope Arise,” which is a local support group for those struggling with addiction along with their loved ones.

The recovery event is planned to have food, drinks, games, door prizes and more. There will be various speakers throughout the day who will share their own personal recovery stories. Local counseling agencies will be present to provide information and to reach out to those in need of services. COVID-19 guidelines will be followed.

During these challenging times, it is more important than ever to focus on recovery, mental health, substance use issues and to have a support system available.

Follow the organization through its Facebook page, “Fayette County Pathways to Recovery.”

If you or someone you know is struggling with substance use, please contact Pathways to Recovery at 740-335-7282 or reach out via the Hope Line at 740-463-1009. Pathways to Recovery is located at the Community Action Commission of Fayette County, 1400 N.W. US 22, Washington Court House.

Pictured are members of the local Fayette County peer support program Pathways to Recovery: (back, left-to-right) intern Audrey Mead-Funk, Certified Peer Supporter Joe Cantrell, Program Director Shane Anderson, intern Jessica Pfeifer and Certified Peer Supporter Brooke Truma: (front, left-to-right) Certified Peer Supporter Tina Scharenburg and Transportation Driver Sloan Nichols. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2020/11/web1_recov.jpg Pictured are members of the local Fayette County peer support program Pathways to Recovery: (back, left-to-right) intern Audrey Mead-Funk, Certified Peer Supporter Joe Cantrell, Program Director Shane Anderson, intern Jessica Pfeifer and Certified Peer Supporter Brooke Truma: (front, left-to-right) Certified Peer Supporter Tina Scharenburg and Transportation Driver Sloan Nichols. Courtesy photo