Local businesses support Partners in Pink

Breast cancer is the second-most common type of cancer seen in the community. To mark breast cancer awareness month in October, three local businesses held fundraisers and recently donated the proceeds to the Fayette County Memorial Hospital (FCMH) Foundation Partners in Pink Program.

Hay’s Tire & Auto donated $5 from every invoice in October and matched the amount raised. Court House Nutrition donated 50 cents from every strawberry tea sold in one week, and Donatos Pizza gave 50 cents for each large pepperoni sold during the month.

In all, $2,775 was raised for the program, which was originally started to provide screening and diagnostic mammograms for women who might not otherwise be able to afford them.

“Due to the great support from these local businesses and others, we have been able to expand the program,” said FCMH Foundation Director Whitney Gentry.

Partners in Pink now offers any Fayette County resident who is a current breast cancer fighter or survivor – who has had a treatment within the last 24 months – free services like yoga, meditation, massage, wigs, microblading, and scarves.

Gentry credits a partnership with local businesses for making those additions possible, “it’s wonderful that we have this collaboration from businesses who are raising funds to support the program to those businesses who are working with us to provide services to the patients.”

Gentry encourages any resident who is a breast cancer fighter or survivor to call the FCMH Foundation office at 740-333-2710 to sign up for the free services.

“Being a patient at FCMH is not required in order to take advantage of these free services,” said Gentry.

Hay’s Tire & Auto owners Jennifer and Brad Hay https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2020/11/web1_Hays.donation.jpg Hay’s Tire & Auto owners Jennifer and Brad Hay Courtesy photos Donatos, from left: Tim Wright, Alexis Christianberry, and Jamie White https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2020/11/web1_Donatos.donation.jpg Donatos, from left: Tim Wright, Alexis Christianberry, and Jamie White Courtesy photos Court House Nutrition owner Nicole Reedy https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2020/11/web1_CHNutrition.donation.jpg Court House Nutrition owner Nicole Reedy Courtesy photos