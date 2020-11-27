The following land transfers were recently released online:
Recorded Nov. 24
Alza Ohio LLC to Hope Real Estate LLC, 2782 Route 22, Union Township, consideration $160,000.
Agland Exchange Inc to Heather and Jason Fest, 3020 Matthews Road N.W. and N.E., Union Township, consideration $90,000.
Recorded Nov. 23
Janette and Keith Dunham to Stacy Ryan, 620 Damon Drive, consideration $186,000.
G&J Properties to Barry and Claudia Hidy, 556 Warren Ave., consideration $113,000.
Mark Clemans to Dorothy and Gary Clemans, 11016 Dayton Ave., Paint Township, consideration $77,800.
Recorded Nov. 20
Joseph and Teresa Garland to Jamesland LLC, Carr Road, Jefferson Township, consideration $454,300.
Beth and Jason Knisley to Bobbie West, 962 Old Chillicothe Road S.E., consideration $125,000.
Alan Nawman and Jeff Warner to George Bottorff, 9206 W. Lancaster Road N.W., Jefferson Township, consideration $13,000.