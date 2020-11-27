Police Incidents

According to reports, the Washington C.H. Police Department responded to the following calls:

Nov. 25

Theft: At 4:17 a.m., James Miller reported a theft complaint. He advised that he did not have a place to sleep and was in possession of donated clothing he planned on giving his children for Christmas. He slept beside a dumpster at Spahr Clean Laundry where unknown persons stole the donated clothing. A theft report was completed.

Identity Theft: At 3:04 p.m., Dustin Pollock reported an identity theft complaint. He advised that while completing paperwork, he discovered that he had an alias name that he was unfamiliar with linked to his social security number. An identity theft report was completed.