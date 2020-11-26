Exactly one week after Havyn got her first deer, younger sister Hartlyn (age 7) shot her 8 point buck with a youth rifle during youth gun weekend on Saturday, Nov. 21.

The Hughes sisters had an exciting November with both girls harvesting their first deer on their family farm in Fayette County. The sister duo have been enjoying the outdoors, wildlife and nature since they could walk. They joined daddy to “observe” the past two years during deer season, but this year wanted to try on their own and let dad do the “observing.” Havyn (age 8) shot her 10 point buck with her youth crossbow on Saturday, Nov. 14.