FeedFayette holds final food giveaway

The #FeedFayette program held its final event this last Tuesday where thousands of boxes of food were given out to families from around the community.

Contrary to a recently published article, the program will not return for December as of now, according to South Side Church of Christ pastor Barry Pettit.

“This program has been a COVID Relief Program to help people throughout this time until its funding ran out,” Pettit said in an email update. “As of now we are awaiting more funding. (Tuesday) we were able to give over 5,000 boxes of food away to hundreds of families. We gave doubles and some triples to families that were in need for Thanksgiving. We also in the past five weeks were able to distribute food to organizations and local food pantries. This program has been a blessing to help our community and we are looking forward to more like it in the future.”

Pettit also had a list of thanks to give with this program in the update. This included Maria Juarez and Kathy Redman for helping lead this program and area churches Staunton Methodist Church, Jeffersonville United Methodist, Grace Community Church, The Gathering Place, First Church of God, Fayette Bible Church, Court House Nazarene, South Side Church of Christ, All Saints Church, Heritage Church, and First Presbyterian Church. Pettit also thanked Court House Rentals for being gracious with equipment.

“Many Churches came together for this, and our theme has been: Many Congregations and One Church,” Pettit said. “We are blessed to be in a community where our churches are not bound by the walls or our locations to work together for Christ. We also want to thank those who came and made deliveries to those who were not able to come pick up food boxes. We believe we are blessed to be a blessing. Our hopes and prayers are that families received some relief in these difficult times. We will continue as churches to do more community outreaches in a unified effort, and we thank you for letting us serve you.”

Finally, Pettit thanked Matthew Pollock for “being our devoted forklift driver,” and Brandy Badger with Badger “Whole” Farms, LLC Farmer Frog and EastWest Food Rescue

The information in this article was provided by South Side Church of Christ pastor Barry Pettit.

Reach Martin Graham on Twitter @MartiTheNewsGuy.

