WCHCS set to go to ‘hybrid schedule’ next week

The Washington Court House City School (WCHCS) District will operate on a “hybrid schedule” for the week of Nov. 30-Dec. 7 due to the potential spread of COVID-19 over the Thanksgiving holiday.

According to WCHCS officials, this decision was made in consultation with Fayette County Public Health and by taking into account the 14-day incubation period from the potential spread.

The hybrid model reduces the population by having half of the students attend the school buildings Monday and Tuesday and the other half attend Thursday and Friday. When students are not in the school buildings, they are educated virtually, and on Wednesday the district buildings are thoroughly disinfected and cleaned.

“Students will continue on the same schedule as this past week,” said a statement from WCHCS. “Remote learning will take place on the three days your student is not in person. Specifics regarding this remote component will be communicated by your student’s teachers and principals.”

Student attendance days will be determined by their ‘Family Group” name. A Family Group name is based on the last name of the youngest student in the household. In the instance that the students in your household have varying last names, the days they attend in person will be on the corresponding day of the youngest student in the house.

Family Groups with last names beginning with A-L will attend on Monday and Tuesday, and students with last names beginning with M-Z attending on Thursday and Friday. There will be no students in the district on Wednesday as staff cleans and disinfects all facilities as well as engages in remote learning.

To continue to provide nutrition to students, the “Big Blue Bus” will deliver free meals each day:

11 a.m. – Intersection of Peddicord Avenue & Delaware Street

11:30 a.m. – Rose Avenue Community Center & Church

12 p.m. – South Side Church of Christ

12:30 p.m. – Grace Community Church

“In order for us to continue in person at any capacity, it is imperative that our families remain disciplined in their mask wearing, social distancing, hygiene, and avoiding large gatherings and crowds,” said a statement from WCHCS. “Thank you for your continued help in keeping our community and the Blue Lion Family safe and healthy.”

