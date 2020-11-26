Police Arrests/Citations

According to reports, the following individuals have been arrested or cited by the Washington C.H. Police Department. They are presumed innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law.

Nov. 25

Ashton K. Lowe, 19, 1286 Flakes Ford Road, assault warrant (first-degree misdemeanor).

Nov. 24

Devin W. Carter, 20, 812 Delaware St. Apt. 11, speed 41/25.

Austin A. Morris, 24, Bloomingburg, OVI, possession of drug paraphernalia, tampering with evidence.

Nov. 23

Jason A. Collins, 43, 525 E. Paint St., theft (first-degree misdemeanor).

Judson R.M. Estle, 24, 1341 Washington Ave., speed.

Sean K. McKittrick, 40, 1119 Washington Ave., failure to reinstate.

Erin Pemberton, 42, at large, Hillsboro Police Department bench warrant – failure to appear.

Logan W. Crooks, 21, 1101 Clemson Plaza, domestic violence by threats (fourth-degree misdemeanor).