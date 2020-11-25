How to cook a turkey: MTES Mrs. Brackens’ first graders

Miami Trace Elementary School first graders in Mrs. Brackens’ class explain how to cook a turkey.

By Daniel Souder

First, I hunt it in the woods. I take off the feathers. Then I wash it. I would put salt inside. I would stuff it with fruits and vegetables. Next, I will put it in the oven. Cook it for 10 minutes. Last, eat it with grandma and grandpa and mommy and daddy.

By Mariah Robinson

First get a turkey at Walmart. I take the wrapper off. Next, put honey inside. Then, cook it in the oven for five hours. Last, eat it at home with Mom. Dad, my sister, my brother and that is it.

By Harrison Kohli

First I hunt for a turkey in the woods. I pull off the feathers. Next I put salt on it. I put it everywhere. I put some pepper on it. Then, I put it in the oven for 10 minutes. Last, I eat it in the kitchen. If I get a little slice I can eat it in the living room.

By Kapri Jones

First I get it from the store. I get it from Kroger. I cut off the wrapper. Next I put greens inside the turkey. We cook it on the stove for two hours. Last we eat it at the table with my mom, my grandma, my aunts and my cousins.

By Sophia Wilson

First get a turkey at Walmart. Next, I wash it in the sink. Then, put seasoning on the outside. Put it in the oven for one hour. Last, I eat it as the dining table with my family.

By Kayla Smith-Woodson

First, we buy the turkey from Walmart. Then we take off the wrapping. Then my family puts seasoning on it, I don’t know what kind of seasoning they use. Then we stuff it with stuffing, and next we cook it in the oven. Last, we invite our family over and then we eat the turkey. But I don’t eat the turkey…I eat the corn!

By Tanner Stanforth

First, I buy the turkey at Aldi’s. Then we take the wrapper off and put it on a plate. Then I put salt and stuff on it. Next, I cut it open and put the stuffing inside. Then I put it in the oven and wait until it’s done cooking, probably like 20 minutes. Then we cut it up, and that’s it!

By Kenzie Sains

First, we buy the turkey from Kroger. Then, we take the wrapper off, and then wash the turkey. Next, we put stuffing in the turkey. The turkey is already cooked from Kroger, so we don’t have to put it in the oven. Last, we can eat it!

