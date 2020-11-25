How to cook a turkey: MTES Mrs. Armstrong’s first graders

Miami Trace Elementary School first graders in Mrs. Armstrong’s class explain how to cook a turkey.

By Maci Boyle

First, I get the turkey from Kroger. Then I take the wrapper off and put it in the oven. Then I take the bones out of it and the beak off so we can eat it. Last, I sit down and eat the turkey with my parents.

By Hunter Quinonez

First, I catch the turkey. Then I clean it and carve it and put seasoning like pepper on it. Then I cook it in the oven for about an hour. Next, I take it out and put more salt and pepper on it. I like ketchup on mine. I eat the turkey with my family.

By Grady Miller

First I get a turkey at Walmart. I will wash it. I will take the feathers off it. Then I have to take the beak off….I don’t know HOW I am going to do that. Next I put some hot sauce on the turkey. Then I cook the turkey in the oven for one minute. When I take it out, I will cut it. Last, all my family will eat it, they all love turkey.

By Emmie Voshall

First I get a big turkey from Walmart. I unwrap it. Next put salt and pepper on the inside. Next I cook it in the oven for ten minutes. My mom cuts the turkey. Last, I eat it with my mom and my dad at the table.

By Eden Ivers

First I get a big turkey at Aldi. I take off the wrapper. Next I put stuffing inside of it. Then, I might cook it in the oven for maybe thirty-nine minutes. Cool it off if it is hot. Last, I eat it at my table with my brother, my dad and my mom.

By Jocelyn Lemmon

First I will get a turkey on a farm. I will pull the feathers off of him. Then I will put salt, but NOT pepper all over it. I will put it in a pot and cook it in the oven for one hour. Last, I will eat it at my house with my family.

By Ali Swigert

First I will hunt for a turkey in the woods. I will wash it, cut it, and take the feathers off. Next, I will put cinnamon on the skin. Then, I will cook it in the oven for four minutes. Last, I will cool it down and eat it with my mom, dad, and brother.

By Zoey Beechler

First, I will get a turkey at Walmart. I will take the wrapper off. I will wash it. Next I will put some salt on the skin. Then, I will cook it in the microwave for three minutes. Last, I will eat it with my Nana and Memaw.

By Kori Allen

First my mom will get the turkey from Kroger. We will take off the wrapper and wash it off. Next, put a little bit of salt on the inside. Then, we will put it in the oven for about twenty-seven minutes. Last, I will eat it with my whole family at my house and my grandma’s house.

