What is Thanksgiving to Cherry Hills students?

Mrs. Blair’s class at Cherry Hill Primary Schools finished the statement, “Thanksgiving is….”
Thanksgiving is going to someone’s house and eating a lot of food!
-Jaxton B.
Thanksgiving is going outside to swing and then eating pancakes with Mommy and Daddy.
-Gavin A.
Thanksgiving is eating lots of food at your aunt’s house, like chicken!
-Isaiah C.
Thanksgiving is getting a card from Mrs. Blair.
-Mikah T.
Thanksgiving is when papaw comes to bring us candy in our Thanksgiving baskets.
-Lucas B.
Thanksgiving when you write a card but I don’t know what it is.
-Austyn P.
Thanksgiving is when you give people presents for being nice. We get to eat turkey and lemonade.
-R.J.
Thanksgiving is when we drive a car to school.
-Zane M.
Thanksgiving is when you eat turkey.
-Nova S.
Thanksgiving is when Nana, Papaw, my brother and I make eggs and eat.
-Adalynn B.
Thanksgiving is when my dad, mom, and sister go bye bye to a pizza place.
-Easton H.
Thanksgiving is when we just stay home.
-Ethan M.
Thanksgiving is when you play outside, go to the barber shop to buy food and eat it all.
-Liam H.