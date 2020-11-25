How to cook a turkey: MTES Mrs. Sollars’ second graders

Miami Trace Elementary School second graders in Mrs. Sollars’ class explain how to cook a turkey.

Keeton K.

First, shoot the turkey. Next, stuff the turkey with stuffing. Then cook the turkey at 550 degrees F. Last, Happy Thanksgiving.

Piper Rickman

First, go get a turkey. Next, pre-heat the oven to 450 degrees F. Then stuff the turkey with stuffing before you put it in the oven. After that, put the turkey in the oven. Last, have a really good thanksgiving.

Bryant

First, you buy a turkey. Next, you start cooking it at 157 degrees Fahrenheit. Then, you wait for it to cook for one hour. Last, you git vegetables for thanksgiving.

Kaylee Shipley

First, you haft to stuff it with stuffing. Next, you cook it at 193 degrees Fahrenheit in the oven. Then you have to decorate the turkey. Last, you can plan a party.

Gary L.

First, you have to stuff it with stuffing. Next, you put it in the oven for 451 degrees F. Then, go ahead and butter it. Last, have a good thanksgiving.

Kali M.

First, get a turkey from the supermarket. Next, set the oven to 50 degrees Fahrenheit. Then cook that turkey! After that, sliver it in butter and stuff the turkey. Last, you have yourself a nice turkey.

Jase Mercer

First, buy a turkey from the shop. Next, stuff the turkey with stuffing. Then, put the turkey in the grill 475 degrees F. Next, get the turkey out of the grill. Last, have a great turkey for Thanksgiving.

Olliver V.

First, you buy a turkey. Next, you put the turkey in the oven. Then you cook it at 109 degrees F. Last, you cook it for one hour.

