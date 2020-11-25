Police Incidents

According to reports, the Washington C.H. Police Department responded to the following calls:

Nov. 24

Theft: At 11:05 a.m., Frank Fitch reported a theft complaint. He advised that while at the Mobil gas station he left his cell phone sitting on the counter and departed. He immediately returned, but the phone was stolen. Through video surveillance, it was determined that another patron, Nina Kelley, stole the phone. The phone was later located in a trash can at the business. Theft charges were filed for Kelley.

Criminal Damaging: At 1:49 p.m., Connie Stage reported a criminal damaging complaint. She advised that while her vehicle was parked at Family Farm and Home, the rear window of her vehicle got busted. It is unknown how the window busted, and a report was completed.

Possession of Drugs/Drug Paraphernalia: At 8:05 p.m., an officer stopped a vehicle for a traffic violation. The driver, Benee Mathias, gave consent to search her vehicle and gave officers a baggie of marijuana. While officers searched the vehicle, suspected narcotics and drug paraphernalia were located. The drug charges are pending.

OVI/Possession of Drugs: At 8:37 p.m., an officer stopped a vehicle for a traffic violation. While on contact with the driver, Austin Morris, the officers smelled a strong odor of burnt marijuana emitting from the vehicle. Officers then began to search the vehicle and located drug paraphernalia. Morris was then detained in a patrol cruiser, and when officers went to speak with him, it was determined he was attempting to eat a baggie of drugs. Officers had to use force to obtain the narcotics in Morris’s mouth. It was also determined that Morris was too impaired by marijuana use to drive, and he was subsequently charged with criminal and traffic charges.

Nov. 23

Criminal Trespass: At 4:01 a.m., Shyanne Rosier, of South Fayette Street, reported that a known male had entered her residence without permission.

Theft: At 7:25 p.m., Frederick Ramey, of South Fayette Street, reported the theft of a firearm, a watch, and two fishing reels from his residence.

Domestic Violence by Threats: At 10:34 p.m., a woman reported that during an argument she was threatened by her fiance. Logan Crooks, of Clemson Plaza, was arrested in the incident.