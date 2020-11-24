FeedFayette helps for the holidays

The #FeedFayette project that began in October at South Side Church of Christ and is supported by multiple area churches continues to help those in need.

Recently, South Side pastor Barry Pettit provided an update on the project which is supported by a number of area churches, including Grace United Methodist Church, Grace Community Church, The Gathering Place, South Side Church Of Christ, Court House Nazarene, First Church Of God, First Presbyterian Church, Heritage Church, Staunton United Methodist and Jeffersonville Methodist Church.

“Feed Fayette at South Side Church of Christ had an incredible turnout and outreach (Friday, Nov. 20),” Pettit said. “A variety of all ages came out for help. Over 900 cars drove through for assistance. This week we were also able to distribute food to other organizations as well, including Second Chance, Fayette Food Bank, and various other food banks and organizations. We are how blessed with two semi trucks filled with tons of food for families in need. We have over 10 churches participating in this weekly. I absolutely love that we are doing this together.”

The project also held another food giveaway on Tuesday and said the food distribution will continue through December. According to Pettit, this food is only available thanks to EastWest Food Rescue and the support from local churches.

According to its website, EastWest Food Rescue is a program that purchases surplus food from farmers and distributes it to people in-need. The website continues to say that, “As a volunteer-run organization, we coordinate every step from finding new sources of surplus food to organizing transportation to ensuring rescued crops are given to people with food insecurity for free.”

“We also managed to take food boxes to the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office and Rose Avenue Community Center,” Pettit said. “This is real love and real community. We are ‘Many Congregations, but One Church.’ We have so many community volunteers that make this possible and we are blessed to be a blessing.”

Reach Martin Graham on Twitter @MartiTheNewsGuy.

The #FeedFayette project continues to help hundreds of families in Fayette County. Volunteers could be seen loading vehicles and greeting families last Friday at South Side Church of Christ. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2020/11/web1_IMG_8235.jpg The #FeedFayette project continues to help hundreds of families in Fayette County. Volunteers could be seen loading vehicles and greeting families last Friday at South Side Church of Christ. Courtesy photos Last Friday the volunteers gave out food to over 900 vehicles as families drove through looking for meals. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2020/11/web1_IMG_8226.jpg Last Friday the volunteers gave out food to over 900 vehicles as families drove through looking for meals. Courtesy photos One volunteer moved large amounts of food via forklift to help prepare for the hundreds of families coming through to get food. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2020/11/web1_IMG_8242.jpg One volunteer moved large amounts of food via forklift to help prepare for the hundreds of families coming through to get food. Courtesy photos