Washington Fire Department reports

The Washington Fire Department recently responded to the following:

NOV. 19

MUTUAL AIDE: 12:32 p.m., 198 Woodsview Dr. – Received request for mutual aide from Jefferson Twp. Fire Department. FD was canceled while still responding.

NOV. 18

BURNING TRASH: 6:26 p.m., 602 Peabody Ave. – Received station tone from the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office reporting the burning of trash. FD did find a pile of burning rubbish behind the residence at the time of arrival. FD extinguished the fire advised the occupant of the burning laws and regulations.

NOV. 16

ALARM ACTIVATION: 2 p.m., 2101 Kenskill Ave. – Received report of an alarm activation. On arrival FD found the local alarm had not sounded and there was no problem.

MEDICAL ASSIST: 12:40 p.m., Dayton Ave. – Medical assist.