‘Second Chance’ looks to help this holiday season

With the holidays upon the community, Second Chance Center of Hope is preparing to assist Fayette County with a wonderful season.

According to Second Chance Center of Hope Coordinator Chiquita Nash, they are preparing for a new dinner and are looking to help with Christmas dinners this year.

“We will have our first annual Veterans Dinner on December 12 in memory of Richard Ferdinandsen,” Nash said via an email update recently. “For the veterans day dinner, we will have delivery and pick up options. We will need you to show your military ID for the dinner. Dinner will consist of Pork loin, mashed potatoes, green beans, roll, and dessert. Kristi Lynch-Ott is sponsoring this with monies from ‘Riding from the Sky With Butterflies.’”

Nash also mentioned Second Chance is hoping to “bless” some residents with Christmas dinners.

“The meals will be on a first-call, first-serve basis and will depend on donations from the community,” Nash said. “Our goal is to bless 10 senior citizens, 10 veterans, and 10 families in need. Items needed are ham, green beans, potatoes, dinner rolls, and anything that could be used for a Christmas dinner and we are taking donations of food items to help with these dinners.”

Nash also provided an update on the Second Chance Dinner of Hope.

“Our Dinner of Hope was a success, and we surpassed our goals,” Nash said. “We are thankful to the community for all they do for us and we appreciate all the support we get. Finally, we are still enrolling people in our Club of Hope. That is a program where people can pay whatever you can afford either monthly, quarterly, or yearly, and that will go towards our utility bills, our toiletry closet, or our food pantry. With COVID-19, our client base has grown tremendously.”

Second Chance is located at 420 Oakland Ave. in Washington Court House. For more information call (740) 620-4133. Its holiday hours this year are: closed Thanksgiving Day and the day after, as well as Dec. 24 through Jan. 4.

According to its website, the Second Chance Center assists clients through referrals from Washington Court House Municipal Court, Fayette County Common Pleas Court, Adult Probation Authority, and Community Action. Its goal is to help guide them to resources that will, “Enable them to see the light at the end of the tunnel and lower their risk to re-offend.”

It is the mission of Second Chance Center of Hope to create a better life for the homeless, victims of domestic violence and low-to-moderate risk probation clients as determined by The Ohio Risk Assessment System.

The information in this article was provided by Chiquita Nash, Second Chance Center of Hope coordinator. Stay with the Record-Herald for more coverage of Second Chance.

Reach Martin Graham on Twitter @MartiTheNewsGuy.

