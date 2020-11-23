Sons of Union Vets install officers

The 2021 camp officers for Henry Casey Camp 92 Sons of Union Veterans of the Civil War (SUVCW) are: Joe Daugherty, commander; David Meister, senior vice commander; Shane Milburn, secretary, Robert E. Grim, treasurer; and Shawn A. Cox, patriotic instructor.

The installation ceremony was conducted by SUVCW Ohio Department Commander Michael Spaulding, from Dayton. Spaulding praised the camp members for their outstanding efforts in helping preserve the history of the American Civil War and helping preserve the heritage of the brave men who saved our Union of States, and recognized Cox, Milburn and Grim as former Ohio Department Commanders.

He gave special recognition to Shawn Cox for his efforts in promoting the Wreaths Across America program, which honors all military veterans with a Christmas wreath at their gravesite on Christmas.

Spaulding also gave special recognition to Jordan Milburn, who was named the nation’s most outstanding SUVCW Junior Member at the SUVCW’s National Encampment. Jordan Milburn and Shawn Cox also received certificates of appreciation for their participation as members of the National Encampment Color Guard.

Several of the Henry Casey Camp members also belong to the Sons of Veterans Reserve (SVR), which is the uniformed division of the SUVCW and its members participate in ceremonies and historical events dressed in Civil War military uniforms.

Henry Casey was a Civil War Medal of Honor recipient from Bloomingburg. The local SVR unit is Company C, 20th Ohio Volunteer Infantry. That is the name of the unit Henry Casey served in during the Civil War.

The unit is commanded by Captain Shane Milburn, who also serves as the adjutant of the SVR 3rd Military District, which encompasses Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky and Michigan. Robert E. Grim, who is a a Past National Commander-in-Chief of the SUVCW, serves as the National Commander of the SVR.

