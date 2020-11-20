Local BoE certifies election, no significant changes

After adding 312 provisional ballots and 15 additional absentee ballots this week, the Fayette County Board of Elections certified the totals from the Nov. 3 general election.

Although some of the margins changed, there were no changes in the ultimate results in any of the local races or issues. The only unofficial election result that was close enough to change after Election Day was a Jefferson Township zoning plan result, which was passing by a 349-342 margin. However, according to the certified totals this week, the issue passed by a 359-344 margin.

Out of 17,180 registered voters in Fayette County, 12,704 people cast their ballots during this unprecedented presidential election for a 73.95 percent turnout, according to certified totals from the board of elections.

Nearly 7,400 registered voters in the county cast their ballots early — shattering the previous absentee vote totals in previous presidential elections.

In other races:

Vernon Stanforth won his seventh term as Fayette County Sheriff by a wide margin over Leonard Sines — 8,624 to 3,394.

Fayette County’s ambulance and EMS renewal levy easily passed by a 7,364-4,599 margin.

The Village of Milledgeville’s 8-mill, five-year current expenses renewal levy passed 28-9.

Green Township’s 2-mill, five-year fire renewal levy passed 145-58.

Madison Township’s .9-mill, five-year fire renewal levy passed by a 362-150 margin.

In the presidential race locally, Republican Donald Trump received 9,473 votes, Democrat Joe Biden received 2,975, Libertarian Jo Jorgensen received 132, and Howie Hawkins tallied 32.

In the race for US Congressional 10th District Representative, Republican Mike Turner received 7,610 votes in Fayette County and Democrat Desiree Tims received 2,292. Turner won reelection in the state.

In the race for US Congressional 15th District Representative, Republican Steve Stivers received 1,949 votes and Democrat Joel Newby tallied 309 in Fayette County. Stivers won reelection in Ohio.

In the race for state representative for the 92nd District, Republican Mark Johnson garnered 9,059 votes in Fayette County and Democrat Beth Workman received 3,034. Johnson defeated Workman in the general election.

Reach Ryan Carter at 740-313-0352.

