County enters agreement for visitation center

In recent news from the Fayette County Commissioners’ Office, a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) was entered into between the commissioners and the Fayette County Department of Job and Family Services (FCDJFS) for the use of county property as a visitation center.

According to www.legaldictionary.net/memorandum-of-understanding/, “a memorandum of understanding (MOU) is an agreement between two parties that is not legally binding, but which outlines the responsibilities of each of the parties to the agreement. An MOU is often the first step toward creating a legally binding contract.”

Essentially, FCDJFS will be occupying and using property located at 224 N. Main St. in Washington Court House. The term for this property is from Jan. 1 through Dec. 31 of next year.

The property is to be used for providing social services and a safe environment for individuals and families in situations relating to the exchange and/or visitation of their children.

Maintenance and repairs are the responsibility of FCDJFS. While FCDJFS will also be responsible for paying telephone, internet, cable (if applicable) and utilities not covered by the board of commissioners, the board will pay the electric, gas, water and sewer utility service for the property.

In other recent news, a contract between the FCDJFS and Caring For Kids, Inc. was approved. The purpose of the contract is to provide placement and related services for children in the care and custody of the FCDJFS. The maximum cost under the contract is $75,000 with the term of the contract being Oct. 15 of this year through Dec. 31 of next year.

An agreement was entered into with the Central Ohio Area Agency on Aging of the City of Columbus, Recreation and Parks Department for funds through the Home Energy Assistance Program (HEAP). The local provider will be the Fayette County Commission on Aging. The contract is valid from Sept. 1 of this year through Aug. 31 of next year with the cost under the contract to be a maximum of $3,800 unless altered by the City of Columbus.

A lease agreement was entered into with Pitney Bowes, Inc. for postage equipment through the Ohio Department of Administrative Services for the Fayette County Jail. The term of the lease is 60 months at a monthly cost of $134.89 for the first year, then $169.48 for years two-five.

Both public hearings were held for revisions to the county’s floodplain resolution, and the resolution was then adopted. The first hearing was held Nov. 2 at 10 a.m. The second hearing was held Nov. 9 at 10 a.m. Aside from the commissioners, in attendance at the second hearing was Fayette County Floodplain Manager Chet Murphy, assistant prosecuting attorney Dan Drake and administrative clerk Dana Foor. No members of the public were present.

Murphy presented a draft revision of the floodplain regulations during both hearings. The revisions can be viewed at both the commissioners’ office and the Fayette Soil and Water facility, 1415 U.S. 22 S.W., Suite 500 in Washington C.H.

A resolution was adopted that grants funds through the county’s CARES Act Small Business Emergency Relief Grant Program to the following businesses: Werner’s Smokehouse in the amount of $10,000 and Quali-Tee Design Sportswear in the amount of $10,000.

A resolution was adopted that grants funds through the county's CARES Act Small Business Emergency Relief Grant Program to the following businesses: Werner's Smokehouse in the amount of $10,000 and Quali-Tee Design Sportswear in the amount of $10,000.

Reach journalist Jennifer Woods at 740-313-0355.

