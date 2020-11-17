Washington Fire Department reports

The Washington Fire Department recently responded to the following:

NOV. 13

VEHICLE ACCIDENT WITH INJURIES: 4:02 p.m., U.S. 22 W. – Received report of an accident with injuries. On arrival FD found two-vehicles involved. FD secured the scene and removed hazards from the roadway.

REPORT OF SMOKE: 11:40 a.m., 2823 Lewis St. – Received report of smoke in the residence following a fire that occurred the previous day. On arrival FD found it was steam coming from wet boards and not smoke in the attic area.

NOV. 12

VEHICLE ACCIDENT: 7:06 p.m., N. North Street – Received station tone from the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office reporting a two-vehicle accident in the intersection. FD found one vehicle upright, on all four wheels and facing northeast in the west bound lane, with no smoke, fire or entrapment at the time of arrival. FD created a safe work-zone, checked the vehicle for safety, assisted other agencies on the scene and cleaned fluid and debris from the roadway.

SMOKE DETECTOR CHECK: 2:33 p.m., 825 Peddicord Ave – Received call reporting a smoke detector alarming intermittently and requesting it to be checked. FD found one detector in the residence intermittently alarming. FD checked and tested the detector in question for proper operation with no resolution. FD replaced the batteries and repeated a test and check of the unit without success. FD advised the resident to replace the detector.

VEHICLE ACCIDENT: 2:23 p.m., State Route 41 S – Received station tone from the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office reporting a two-vehicle accident. FD found two vehicles on overpass, both upright with no smoke, fire or entrapment at the time of arrival. FD created a safe work-zone, assisted other agencies and cleaned fluid and debris from the roadway.

FIRE: 1:09 p.m., 2823 Lewis St. – Received station tone from the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office reporting odor of and visible smoke inside the residence. FD noted light smoke in the area and did find light smoke conditions coming from the front gable vent and rear soffit at the time of arrival. FD confirmed that all residents were out of the structure and accounted for. FD did not find any smoke conditions when first entering the front of the structure, but did find light/hazy conditions once in the rear section. FD performed a walk-around of the structure and observed increasing smoke conditions at the rear and side of the exterior and shut-off the electrical service at the main breaker and the propane supply. Interior crew members were informed by the IC that the fire was believed to be in the attic and with the use of a thermal-imaging camera, were able to located multiple areas of fire concealed within the attic space. FD salvaged three rooms and began opening ceilings to extinguish the fire extension. FD investigation determined the fire was electrical in nature and the point of origin was concealed above the kitchen ceiling in the attic space and near the entry from the corner of the dining room. FD requested Red Cross to assist with relocating the residents.

NOV. 11

LOW HANGING LINE: 11:33 a.m., 100 Block of S. Fayette St. – Received report of low hanging line that had been hit by a truck. On arrival FD found it to be a telecommunication line. FD contacted the service department to block the roadway until repairs could be made.

NOV. 9

MUTUAL AIDE: 12:57 p.m., 5455 Inskeep Rd – Received station tone from the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office requesting a tanker and manpower mutual aide with Jefferson Twp Fire Department. FD provided water, apparatus (times two) and manpower at the incident scene and assisted with extinguishing, overhaul and investigation.

NOV. 8

ALARM ACTIVATION: 6:22 a.m., 555 N. Glenn Ave, Court House Manor – Received report of an alarm activation, while in route FD was advised that burnt toast was the cause of the alarm and we did not need to respond.

NOV. 7

FIRE: 11:58 a.m., 3588 Maywood Ct. – Received report of a lawn mower fire. On arrival FD found a lawn mower completely consumed in fire. FD extinguished the fire, which destroyed the mower. Investigation found thick leaves gathered around the exhaust and ignited.