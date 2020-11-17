‘Southern Ohio Farm Show’ coming to a screen near you

Ohio State University Extension offices of Brown, Clermont and Highland counties created the Southern Ohio Farm Show — a weekly television-style program that has aired for the past 27 weeks.

Each episode features several topics related to agriculture, family and consumer sciences, community development, 4-H youth development and local community events. The Southern Ohio Farm Show will expand its viewership territory by partnering with extension offices in Fayette, Clinton, Pickaway, Pike and Ross counties.

Each new episode of the Southern Ohio Farm Show is released weekly on Wednesdays. The program is broadcast via a live Zoom, Facebook, YouTube, and is available on the local access channels. To register for the weekly Zoom, visit: www.osu.zoom.us/meeting/register/.

Previous episodes are available on the OSU Highland County YouTube channel.

The program is created through a collaborative effort of Extension personnel and community members. Dr. Brooke Beam, OSU Extension Educator in Highland County, edits and produces the weekly program. Those who are interested in participating in the Southern Ohio Farm Show can contact the local Extension Office.

For November, each episode will feature a different recipe or cooking technique to help get a Thanksgiving meal ready for the table. The Nov. 18 episode will discuss meat science techniques for turkeys. Previous episodes have included topics such as beekeeping, livestock production, soil science, agronomic crops and meat science.

All community members, rural or urban, will have an opportunity to participate in the Southern Ohio Farm Show through a holiday lighting contest. Extension staff will record the illuminated displays on Dec. 8, 9 and 10. The collective illuminated displays will be combined into a community highlight video for the Dec. 23 episode of the Southern Ohio Farm Show.

“We recognize that this holiday season will be different for many of us,” according to a press release from the OSU Extension. “We intend to provide each of the nursing homes a copy of the program, so they are able to share the local displays with the residents. To participate in the holiday lighting episode, submit your display by Dec. 7 via www.osu.az1.qualtrics.com/jfe/form/SV_1TybrRzE3JdiVQp.”

For more information about the Southern Ohio Farm Show or other OSU Extension programming, contact the Fayette County Extension Office at 740-335-1150.

