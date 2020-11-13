MT fall play ‘Dracula’ coming Nov. 20-22

The 2020 Miami Trace Fall Play is “Dracula: A Comic Thriller Starring Shirley Holmes and Jennie Watson,” and will be available to the family and close friends of the students involved.

Performances will be held in the Quali-Tee Design Performing Arts Center at Miami Trace High School on Friday, Nov. 20 at 7 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 21 at 5 p.m., and Sunday, Nov. 22 at 2 p.m. Unfortunately, due to COVID-19 regulations, the performances will not be open to the general public this year. The audience will be limited to the family and close friends of the cast and crew members.

This play is a comic retelling of the classic story “Dracula,” written by Bram Stoker, with crossover characters from Sherlock Holmes by Sir Arthur Conan Doyle.

“Our cast and crew have done an excellent job this year of persevering despite the additional regulations created by COVID-19,” directors Andrea and Arthur Johnson said as part of a press release. “This year has obviously had additional challenges, and we are proud of how our students have adapted to those changes. One of the things that impresses us every year with our fall play students is their commitment to our productions. They are involved in every aspect of preparing the show, from costume design, to set design, to prepping and creating the light and sound effects. Their hard work and dedication is what makes our fall play possible year after year. We would also like to thank the parents and guardians of the fall play members for allowing their children to devote so much of their time for the last two months, and the staff and administration of Miami Trace for all of their help as well.”

The directors also took time to recognize and introduce their senior cast and crew members. These include Jillian Anthony playing Lucy Westenra, Sam Braden as a student director, Becca Craig as a member of the stage crew, Brian Everhart playing Dracula, Aaron Hostetler playing Abraham Van Helsing, Katelyn Lewis as a member of the ensemble, and Vic Miller as a member of the stage crew.

“It’s been such a privilege and blessing to work with and alongside such hardworking and incredible artists, an amazing crew, and wonderful directors, especially in this unpredictable year,” Kaley Moser, playing Sabrina Van Helsing, said. “I am truly more grateful now for the experiences I have gained from the fall play and have learned to simply take it in and enjoy it, later after pondering the idea that this could, easily, all be over tomorrow.”

The information in this article was provided by MT Fall Play Director Andrea Johnson.

The cast and crew of the Miami Trace fall play "Dracula: A Comic Thriller Starring Shirley Holmes and Jennie Watson." Courtesy photo

Audience limited to family, close friends of cast, crew members