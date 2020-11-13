Main Street Fayette cancels 2020 ‘Chocolate Walk’

After several weeks of discussions, the Main Street Fayette (MSF) board has decided to cancel the “Chocolate Walk” for 2020. With the continuing rise of coronavirus cases in Fayette County, board members said they felt it would be best to cancel for this year.

Those with tickets for the 2020 event are asked to hold their tickets for next year’s event which is hoped to happen in the spring of next year.

MSF members said they would like to apologize for any inconvenience this has caused. The local businesses’, participants’ and the community’s safety is the board’s number one priority, according to a statement.

Current 2020 Chocolate Walk ticket holders who have questions or concerns may contact McKenna Brown or Chelsie Baker at the City of Washington Court House Administration Building at (740) 636-2340.

Before its cancellation this week, this well-attended downtown event where participants can visit participating businesses and try various chocolate-themed items was postponed twice.

Although the highly-attended Chocolate Walk has been cancelled, Shop Hops are still occurring for the holidays. Social distancing and mask wearing are required and appreciated at the events.

The “Kick Off the Holidays” Shop Hop is happening today from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

For Black Friday this year, downtown businesses are extending their hours for that weekend. The shops will be running specials and discounts. To see specific hours of operation and discounts, check out the MSF Facebook page, “Main Street Fayette.”

Downtown Live is still planned to occur. This Shop Hop is designed to harness all of the Christmas/Holiday Spirit. Downtown Washington Court House will be filled with live mannequins, the Supa-Fun Band playing live, Christmas music played over the speakers, and lots more which will be decided on and shared at a later date.

Downtown Live is currently scheduled for Dec. 11 from 5-8 p.m.

The information in this article was provided by MSF Marketing Director McKenna Brown.

Downtown ‘Shop Hops’ remain scheduled