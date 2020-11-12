Fire damages Lewis Rd. home

A fire that began in the attic caused significant damage to a Lewis Road home on Thursday afternoon.

Shortly after 1 p.m., the residents of 2823 Lewis Road noticed smoke coming from the attic and evacuated the home, according to authorities. The residents then contacted Washington Fire Department, which responded to the scene.

“Within probably five to 10 minutes, we knocked the fire down pretty well, but it took some time to locate all the hot spots and try to salvage as much of the homeowners’ possessions as we could,” said Washington Fire Department Chief Tim Downing. “We had to make sure the house was ventilated and clear the debris as much as possible. Losing your home is difficult enough for residents to deal with, so we just wanted to make sure we salvaged as much as we could for them.”

No one was injured in the fire.

According to Downing, the cause of the fire was most likely electrical. “We believe it to be accidental in nature,” he said.

Along with the Washington Fire Department, firefighters from the Jefferson Township and Wayne Township fire departments responded to the scene. Downing estimated that approximately 19 firefighters worked hard to knock down the blaze.

Personnel from the Wayne Township Fire Department covered the Washington C.H. fire station throughout the incident. Fayette County Life Squad also responded to the scene and assisted the firefighters.

“It was a great team effort by our county first responders,” said Downing. “Everyone did such a good job and we can’t express our appreciation enough.”

Reach Record-Herald Editor Ryan Carter at 740-313-0352.

