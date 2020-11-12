Police Arrests/Citations

According to reports, the following individuals have been arrested or cited by the Washington C.H. Police Department. They are presumed innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law.

Nov. 11

Preston Justice, 19, Sabina, bench warrant – failure to comply.

Male, 16, Mt. Sterling, window tint violation, loud exhaust.

Ryan T. Mercer, 39, at large, license forfeiture suspension, non-compliance suspension.

Nov. 10

Brittany L. Gorman, 26, at large, bench warrant – Fayette County Juvenile Court.

Jamie S.A. Bowles, 39, at large, Fayette County Sheriff’s Office bench warrant – failure to appear, Adult Parole Authority warrant.

Ronald J. Estle Jr., 24, 525 Campbell St., stop sign violation.

Male, 10, Washington C.H., unruly, assault.