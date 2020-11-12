Police Incidents

According to reports, the Washington C.H. Police Department responded to the following calls:

Nov. 11

Motor Vehicle Theft: At 7:12 a.m., Sandra Mason reported a theft of her motor vehicle. She advised that sometime over the past two days, her vehicle was stolen from in front of her residence. Later in the day, the police department received information that the vehicle was located outside the city’s jurisdiction. An officer responded to the location and verified that the vehicle was in fact Mason’s vehicle. The vehicle was wrecked down an embankment, and Mason was notified.

Burglary: At 10:14 a.m., Adam Morris reported a burglary complaint. He advised that while his mother, Roxanne Anthony, was incarcerated in the Fayette County Jail, unknown persons entered her residence and stole property. A burglary report was completed and an investigation began.

Possession of Drugs: At 11:54 a.m., officers responded to the Bluestone Inn in reference to a “dead person.” Officers located Austin Grubb, who had overdosed on drugs, in a room. Grubb was not deceased and was arrested on a warrant. During a search incident to the arrest, suspected narcotics were located. The drug charges are pending.

Nov. 10

Possession of Drugs/Drug Paraphernalia/Obstructing Official Business/Tampering with Evidence: At 3:51 p.m., an officer observed Jamie Bowles parking a vehicle at a residence. Bowles had multiple warrants for his arrest, and as the officer approached, Bowles fled on foot. During the foot pursuit, which ended by Washington Cemetery, Bowles attempted to discard suspected narcotics and was apprehended after force was used. Bowles was arrested on the warrant and suspected narcotics were located on his person. The new charges are pending grand jury.