Commissioners hold storm water management public hearings

In recent news from the Fayette County Commissioners’ office, both public hearings have been held pertaining to the Storm Water Management project for citizens to voice opinions and concerns.

The first meeting was held on Oct. 26 at 9:30 a.m. and the second was held Nov. 2 at 9:30 a.m. During the second meeting, aside from the commissioners, those in attendance were Fayette County Engineer Steve Luebbe, Chet Murphy, director of the Fayette County Soil and Water Conservation District, and administrative clerk Dana Foor.

The regulations in relation to storm water management are being referred to as “The Fayette County Rules and Regulations for Storm Water Management and Sediment Control.”

The purpose of the regulations, according to minutes from the meeting, is to effectively manage storm water and minimize erosion from development to promote and maintain the health, safety and welfare of Fayette County citizens.

The complete proposed regulations can be viewed at the commissioners’ office. A resolution for the “Fayette County Rules and Regulations for the Design and Construction of Storm Sewer and Storm Water Management Systems” was adopted.

Two public hearings were also held for revisions to the county’s floodplain resolution. The first hearing was held Nov. 2 at 10 a.m. Aside from the commissioners, in attendance were Fayette County Engineer Steve Luebbe, Fayette County Floodplain Manager Chet Murphy, assistant prosecuting attorney Dan Drake and administrative clerk Dana Foor.

Murphy presented a draft revision of the floodplain regulations during the hearing. The revisions can be viewed at both the commissioners’ office and the Fayette Soil and Water facility, 1415 U.S. 22 S.W., Suite 500 in Washington C.H.

The second public hearing in relation to the floodplain resolution was scheduled for Nov. 9 at 10 a.m. More information will be shared once available.

In other news from the commissioners’ office, a three-year agreement was made with Rumpke for the collection and disposal of waste material at the Fayette County Airport and the Fayette County Building Department.

The cost for the collection and disposal of waste material is $50 a month per location, totaling $100 a month. Each location is serviced once per week.

In other recent news, an amendment to a contract between Fayette County Department of Job and Family Services (FCDJFS) and the Department of Mental Health-Eastway Corporation was accepted. The contract provides placement and related services for children who are in the care and custody of FCDJFS. The maximum payable amount under the contract has been amended to $90,000.

A contract with Superior Dental Care was renewed allowing the continuation of a voluntary dental care benefits plan for enrolled employees of Fayette County and their eligible dependents. While the term of the contract is from Jan. 1 of 2021 through Dec. 31 of 2021, the rates are guaranteed for two years.

A resolution was adopted that grants funds to a business called Leppco through the county’s CARES Act Small Business Emergency Relief Grant Program in the amount of $9,563.

A second resolution authorizes FCDJFS Director Faye Williamson to serve as a designee to release and accept funds on behalf of the county from Jan. 1 of 2021 through Dec. 31 of 2021.

A third resolution that was passed allows the adoption of a Fayette County all natural hazard mitigation plan. According to the resolution and minutes from the commissioners’ meeting, the plan is intended to decrease the community’s vulnerability to disaster and update the community’s response to public threats.

The Fayette County Commissioners' Office is located at 133 S. Main St., suite 401 in Washington Court House, and their office hours are Monday-Friday 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. They can be reached at 740-335-0720. Condensed minutes from the meetings are available on the county website.

