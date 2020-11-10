Carr indicted for burglary, theft

Bradley N. Carr has been indicted by a Fayette County grand jury following a previously reported Oct. 21 home invasion at a Zimmerman Road residence outside the Village of New Martinsburg.

Carr, 38, was indicted on charges of burglary and grand theft of a firearm, according to Fayette County Prosecutor Jess Weade.

The morning of Oct. 21 residents of the home discovered a man, later identified as Carr, crawling through a window in the residence, according to Fayette County Sheriff Vernon Stanforth. The residents and children inside the home fled to the residence of a nearby family member and contacted law enforcement at around 7:40 a.m.

A deputy who was in the Perry Township area responded and arrived at the home within minutes and encountered Carr, who was allegedly walking down the driveway away from the residence. Stanforth said Carr became “non-compliant with the deputy’s commands and was taken to the ground and secured without further incident.”

During the course of the investigation, it was reported by a witness that Carr had exited the home in possession of a shotgun and ammunition that was later determined to be the property of the homeowner, according to Stanforth. Carr was also reportedly in possession of, and wearing clothing items that were taken from the home.

When confronted by the witness prior to the arrival of the deputy, Carr reportedly turned over the firearm, ammunition, and a piece of paper money before fleeing down the driveway and encountering the deputy.

Carr is being held in the Fayette County Jail on a $25,000 bond.

Carr https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2020/11/web1_Bradley-Carr-Booking-Photo.jpg Carr

WCH man allegedly broke into Zimmerman Rd. home