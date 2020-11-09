Fire damages Inskeep Road home

A fire caused heavy damage to an Inskeep Road home Monday afternoon and killed eight cats inside the residence.

Firefighters from four local departments responded to the scene at 5588 Inskeep Road in Jefferson Township after receiving the call at 12:54 p.m., according to Jefferson Township Fire Department Lt. Alan Nawman.

The two residents were not home at the time of the fire, and two dogs were able to escape from the blaze.

“The dogs were already outside when we arrived at the scene,” Nawman said.

“It was not quite fully involved when we arrived, but there was heavy smoke and heavy fire on the back side of the home and in the kitchen area,” said Nawman. “We don’t know for sure yet what caused the fire. They were doing some remodeling there, but we don’t think that’s what caused it.”

It took firefighters approximately 45 minutes to an hour to get the fire under control.

There were no signs of foul play, according to Nawman.

Responding to the scene were six firefighters from the Jefferson Township Fire Department, five from the Washington Court House Fire Department, five from the Silvercreek Township Fire/EMS Department, and two from the Bloomingburg Paint Marion Fire District. The Fayette County Sheriff’s Office assisted in traffic control.

The scene was cleared at around 3 p.m. The incident remains under investigation, according to the Jefferson Township Fire Department.

Reach Record-Herald Editor Ryan Carter at 740-313-0352.

This Inskeep Road home suffered heavy damage from fire, and eight cats were killed inside the residence on Monday. The residents were not home at the time and two dogs were able to escape from the residence, according to the Jefferson Township Fire Department. The incident remains under investigation. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2020/11/web1_IMG_1527-1.jpg This Inskeep Road home suffered heavy damage from fire, and eight cats were killed inside the residence on Monday. The residents were not home at the time and two dogs were able to escape from the residence, according to the Jefferson Township Fire Department. The incident remains under investigation. Ryan Carter | Record-Herald photo

Eight cats killed in blaze, two dogs escape on Monday