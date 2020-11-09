YMCA prepares for holiday events

As a community leader in providing opportunities to further youth development, healthy living and social responsibility, the Fayette County Family YMCA is offering a variety of opportunities for the community this holiday season.

The 12th-annual Turkey Trot and the Freeze The Gain Weight Maintenance Challenge offer opportunities for individuals of all ages and abilities to adopt or further a healthy lifestyle while having the opportunity to win some great prizes.

The Y is also planning a fast pitch softball and baseball hitting tournament in the indoor batting cages, and basketball and indoor soccer skills events over Christmas break for school age youth.

The YMCA Turkey Trot has become a tradition for many families. This is a family-friendly, non-competitive walk/run meant as an opportunity for everyone to get out and get a little exercise before that Thanksgiving feast. New this year will be awards for the best dressed youth and adult in the Turkey Trot theme. The event will take place Thanksgiving morning, Thursday, Nov. 26, at 9 a.m at the YMCA.

“Participants will meet at the YMCA on Civic Drive and go on a course that includes a go-around the reservoir, which is one mile around,” Fayette County Family YMCA CEO Doug Saunders said. “You can choose your own distance. You may also walk/run on the YMCA indoor track or around the gymnasium if you wish.”

According to Saunders, the highlight of the event is the drawing for various door prizes donated by local merchants. There are more prizes than ever this year thanks to the help of YMCA volunteers. Prizes so far include gift certificates from Guest Spa, The Rusty Keg, Streetside 62, Summer Breeze, and Andrea Geyheart. There are also products from Cosmo Prof and there will be holiday pies for door prizes.

Registrations are being taken at the YMCA through Nov. 15. The registration fee is $10 for Y members or non-members and includes a commemorative shirt.

New this year is the Freeze the Gain Weight Maintenance Challenge with the chance to win a 55-inch television donated by Rent2Own. The challenge is open to Y members and non-members. Non-members who register will receive a two-week trial membership to the Y.

“Through the challenge, the Y wants to help you defeat the holiday bloat and commit to maintaining your current body weight for nine weeks encompassing the holidays of Thanksgiving and Christmas (Nov. 16 – Jan. 12),” Saunders said. “If you can freeze your weight within one pound of your starting weight, you will receive an ‘I froze my gain at the Fayette County Family YMCA 2020’ t-shirt. There will be weekly weigh-ins with some helpful fitness and nutrition tips along the way. At each weigh-in you will receive an entry for one of four prizes awarded during the challenge. Your entries will accumulate so you have more chances to win with each weigh-in.”

The four prizes being awarded during the challenge are a $25 Kroger gift card, $50 WalMart gift card, a package donated by Take 2 Salon valued at $75, and the television.

Registration forms are available at the YMCA or on the website at www.faycoymca.org.

The YMCA will be releasing more details about the youth hitting tournament and basketball and indoor soccer events in the coming weeks.

For further information contact the YMCA at 740-335-0477.

The Fayette County Family YMCA is offering a variety of opportunities for the community this holiday season to further youth development, healthy living and continue social responsibility. Pictured are Rent2Own Store manager, Lonette Manley, and Fayette County Family YMCA CEO Doug Saunders with the television being donated for a “Freeze The Gain” prize. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2020/11/web1_Rent2Own-Photo.jpg The Fayette County Family YMCA is offering a variety of opportunities for the community this holiday season to further youth development, healthy living and continue social responsibility. Pictured are Rent2Own Store manager, Lonette Manley, and Fayette County Family YMCA CEO Doug Saunders with the television being donated for a “Freeze The Gain” prize. Courtesy photo