Woman killed in accident

A Mount Sterling woman was killed in a one-vehicle accident Friday afternoon on Harrison Road near Madison Mills, according to Fayette County Sheriff Vernon Stanforth.

Linda Steele, 58, was driving her 1993 Nissan Sentra eastbound on Harrison Road at around 2:30 p.m. when the vehicle reportedly went left of center as she was negotiating a curve. The vehicle went off the roadway, over-corrected, went back on the roadway and then traveled off the left side of the road and struck a tree, according to the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office.

A passerby saw the vehicle off the road and called the accident in to the sheriff’s office.

Steele, the sole occupant of the vehicle, was pronounced dead at the scene by Fayette County Coroner Dr. Dennis Mesker.

Harrison Road at the US 62 North intersection was closed for some time Friday afternoon.

Along with the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office, Fayette County EMS and Tri-County Fire responded to the scene for assistance. The vehicle sustained heavy damage and was towed from the scene.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation by members of the Sheriff’s Traffic Reconstruction Team.

Reach Ryan Carter at 740-313-0352.

One-vehicle crash occurred Friday on Harrison Road