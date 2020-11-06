Carnegie to offer curbside service again

After closing this week due to a staff member testing positive for COVID-19, Carnegie Public Library will once again be offering curbside service and virtual programming beginning Monday at 10 a.m.

The decision to begin curbside service and virtual programming was made following consultation with Fayette County Public Health (FCPH), according to Carnegie Public Library Director Sarah Nichols.

The library building, located at 127 S. North St. in Washington Court House, will remain closed to the public while Fayette County remains on a level three (red) emergency on the Ohio Public Health Advisory System (OPHAS), indicating very high exposure and spread of the virus.

For the safety of library staff and community members, and out of an abundance of caution, the library building will be thoroughly and professionally disinfected prior to Monday morning. Library staff will continue to mask, complete hourly disinfecting routines throughout the day, maintain social distance and quarantine library materials.

Patrons may request items online through the library’s website at www.cplwcho.org, via the SEO Libraries App, or by calling 740-335-2540. Library staff will deliver items to patrons outside the building, using appropriate health and safety protocol.

Curbside service will run 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday – Friday, during this period. Library book drops will remain open at both locations, and the library’s free Wi-Fi will remain available during daytime hours.

