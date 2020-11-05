Bids rejected due to inflated costs

At a recent Fayette County Commissioners’ meeting, three bids were received for a project consisting of building alterations to the former Fayette County Title Department/ License Bureau building. All three bids were rejected, and the project will be rebid later this month.

The rejected bids were from AKM Building Systems, Marquee Construction, and Emmett Construction Co. The estimated cost for the project was $125,000. The bids were rejected due to all three bids exceeding the cost of the estimate by at least 10 percent.

New bids will be received for the project on Nov. 16 at 11 a.m. in the commissioners’ office. The estimate being used for this bid date is $185,000.

In other recent news from the commissioners’ office, both public hearings were held pertaining to the Storm Water Management project for citizens to voice opinions and concerns.

During the first meeting held on Oct. 26 at 9:30 a.m., aside from the commissioners, the only people in attendance were Fayette County Engineer Steve Luebbe, Chet Murphy, director of the Fayette County Soil and Water Conservation District, Fayette County Building Official Craig Breedlove, Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Dan Drake, Administrative Clerk Dana Foor and Mr. and Mrs. Roger Parsons.

The regulations in relation to storm water management are being referred to as “The Fayette County Rules and Regulations for Storm Water Management and Sediment Control.”

The purpose of the regulations, according to minutes from the meeting, is to effectively manage storm water and minimize erosion from development to promote and maintain the health, safety and welfare of Fayette County citizens.

The complete proposed regulations can be viewed at the commissioners’ office. If passed, the regulations will apply to all unincorporated areas of Fayette County for any and all earth disturbing activities.

The second public hearing in relation to the storm water management regulations was held Nov. 2 at 9:30 a.m. More information will be shared once available.

Faye Williamson, director of the Fayette County Department of Job and Family Services (FCDJFS), was authorized to receive proposals for an administrative hearing officer for the Child Support Enforcement Agency. The proposals are due by Friday, Nov. 13 at 4 p.m. at 133 S. Main St., Washington C.H. Sealed bids are to be opened on Nov. 16 at 10 a.m. in the commissioners’ office. The Request for Proposal package can be obtained at the FCDJFS, 133 S. Main St.

The signage of a grant agreement was authorized. The grant is through the Office of Criminal Justice Services for a VOCA award of $41,837.70. The cash match is $10,459.42, which makes the total project cost $52,297.12. The implementing agency is the Fayette County Prosecutor’s Office Victim Witness Division, and the project period is Oct. 1 of this year through Sept. 30 of next year.

Per the recommendation of Fayette County Clerk of Courts Sandy Wilson, a staffing agreement with Accel Temporary Services was entered into. The agreement is for staffing the Fayette County License Bureau. The cost is to be paid using Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act (CARES Act) funding.

Five resolutions were adopted. Four of those resolutions were in relation to the county’s CARES ACT funding.

The following businesses received grants through the county’s CARES Act Small Business Emergency Relief Grant Program: Smokin Joe’s ($9,593), Fayette Style Shop ($4,054), Razor’s Edge ($10,000), and Upthegrove Law ($10,000). The Wayne Township Trustees were awarded a CARES Act Sub-Grant in the amount of $27,604.23.

The purchase and installation of replacement doors at the Fayette County Alternative School and Fayette County Building Department/ Metropolitan Housing building were approved with CARES Act funding covering the cost. The maximum cost of this project is set at $10,000.

The fifth and final resolution recently approved allows commissioner Dan Dean to apply for and enter into agreements necessary and appropriate for obtaining financial assistance through the Ohio Public Works Commission State Capital Improvement and/ or Local Transportation Improvement Program. The funds will be going toward the countywide bridge rehabilitation project.

The Fayette County Commissioners' Office is located at 133 S. Main St., suite 401 in Washington Court House, and their office hours are Monday-Friday 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. They can be reached at 740-335-0720. Condensed minutes from the meetings are available on the county website.

Reach journalist Jennifer Woods at 740-313-0355.

