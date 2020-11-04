‘A great and safe election’

Fayette County election officials said they were thrilled with what they described as “outstanding voter turnout” in the 2020 general election.

Out of 17,180 registered voters in the county, 12,377 people cast their ballots during this unprecedented presidential election for a 72.04 percent turnout, according to unofficial totals from the Fayette County Board of Elections.

“We are just ecstatic with the turnout of over 70 percent,” said Robin Beekman, chairperson of the Fayette County Board of Elections. “It’s very satisfying to see the people of Fayette County come out in these numbers to participate in our election and make their voices heard. And of course we could not have done it without our outstanding poll workers who did just a phenomenal job in a challenging situation. ‘Thank you’ is not enough for all that they did.”

The final official results for the local election will be certified on Nov. 18. There are still more than 300 provisional ballots to sort through and over 100 outstanding absentee ballots, according to Beekman.

The only local election result that could seemingly be altered in the final count is a Jefferson Township zoning resolution that currently would pass by a 349-342 margin.

Over 7,300 registered voters in the county cast their ballots early — shattering the previous absentee vote totals in previous presidential elections.

Even with such massive early voter turnout, Beekman said there was a steady stream of voters at the polls on Tuesday.

“The voters really came out on Election Day as well. It was just excellent to see,” she said. “The Fayette County Sheriff’s Office did a great job in patrolling the polling places throughout the night to make sure that our voting equipment and sites were safe and secure. And of course, I have to thank the director, deputy director and the clerks at the board of elections. We have a phenomenal group in there, and they handled all of the new COVID safety procedures very well. We always have a great and safe election in Fayette County.”

As previously reported, Vernon Stanforth won his seventh term as Fayette County Sheriff by a wide margin over Leonard Sines — 8,435 to 3,293.

Fayette County’s ambulance and EMS renewal levy easily passed by a 7,195-4,480 margin.

The Village of Milledgeville’s 8-mill, five-year current expenses renewal levy passed 28-9.

Green Township’s 2-mill, five-year fire renewal levy passed 145-58.

Madison Township’s .9-mill, five-year fire renewal levy passed by a 355-148 margin.

In the presidential race locally, Republican Donald Trump received 9,220 votes, Democrat Joe Biden received 2,911, Libertarian Jo Jorgensen received 129, and Howie Hawkins tallied 32.

In the race for US Congressional 10th District Representative, Republican Mike Turner received 7,426 votes in Fayette County and Democrat Desiree Tims received 2,238. Turner won reelection in the state.

In the race for US Congressional 15th District Representative, Republican Steve Stivers received 1,901 votes and Democrat Joel Newby tallied 307 in Fayette County. Stivers won reelection in Ohio.

In the race for state representative for the 92nd District, Republican Mark Johnson garnered 8,845 votes in Fayette County and Democrat Beth Workman received 2,964. Johnson defeated Workman in the general election.

In unopposed local races:

– Tony Anderson won another term as Fayette County Commissioner with 9,426 votes.

– Dan Dean was reelected as Fayette County Commissioner with 9,280 votes.

– Fayette County Prosecuting Attorney Jess Weade won with 10,024 votes.

– Sandra Wilson will continue as the clerk of the Fayette County Common Pleas Court with 9,832 votes.

– Kim Coil Butler received 9,932 votes as the Fayette County Recorder. She is taking over for the current recorder, Cathy Templin, who is retiring.

– Penny Patton will take over for the retiring Susan Dunn as Fayette County Treasurer. Patton tallied 9,995 votes.

– Steve Luebbe will serve another term as Fayette County Engineer after receiving 10,018 votes.

– Lenora Fitton will become the new Fayette County Coroner after receiving 9,198 votes.

– David Bender will serve another term as Fayette County Probate/Juvenile Court Judge. He received 9,716 votes.

Reach Ryan Carter at 740-313-0352.

72% of registered voters cast ballots in Fayette County