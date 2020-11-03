Election 2020 issues wrap-up

Around Fayette County, many residents had the opportunity to vote on renewal levies and a zoning plan at Tuesday’s general election.

In Jefferson Township, the Board of Trustees, “…has adopted a Zoning Resolution which is a comprehensive plan to replace the zoning resolutions currently in effect in Jefferson Township.” According to unofficial results from the Fayette County Board of Elections, 349 voted, “Yes” and 342 voted “No.” With 343 provisional ballots left to be counted, the issue is too close to call at this time.

“I agree it is way too early to determine whether this will pass or not,” Jefferson Township Trustee Ryan Yenger said on Tuesday evening. “I think it’s wonderful everyone got out to vote today and I think the biggest thing out of all of this is that whatever the result is, we live with it. That is why trustees put these things on the ballot for the people in Jefferson Township to decide. We listen to their voice and this is how they get their voices heard. The biggest thing — and the driving force in here — the zoning board, the zoning appeals and zoning inspector would all be residents of Jefferson Township and at that point it would be solely Jefferson residents who would decide on what would happen in Jefferson Township from a zoning stand-point. Again we appreciate everyone going out to vote today and I hope the results are clear.”

Madison Township residents seemingly passed a 0.9 mill, five-year renewal levy that was on the ballot by 355 “For the tax levy” and 148 “Against the tax levy,” according to unofficial results. According to Madison Township Fiscal Officer Myron Miller, the township contracts with Tri-County in Mount Sterling, which handles about two-thirds of the township’s fire protection and Bloomingburg Paint Marion (BPM) Joint Fire District handles the other third.

“We greatly appreciate the support the residents that voted for the levy and chose to pass it,” Miller said during an interview on Tuesday evening. “Fire protection is very critical and we have not had any trouble in the past with a fire levy and it was good to see it remains that way in this election also. We passed it soundly and I think that speaks well and shows that they put their trust in the trustees and myself, they think we are doing a good job and we do appreciate that.”

For another issue, residents in Green Township had the opportunity to vote for a fire levy renewal that helps to provide and maintain the joint fire department with Concord Township, according to officials. After election day, the unofficial numbers from the Fayette County Board of Elections showed 145 votes “For the tax levy” and 58 “Against the tax levy.”

Finally, in the Village of Milledgeville, an eight-mill, five-year renewal operating levy for current expenses seemingly passed according to the unofficial results. As of Tuesday evening, 28 voted “For the tax levy,” and nine voted “Against the tax levy.” According to Mayor of Milledgeville Ronald Anderson the village recently signed a new contract with Dayton, Power and Light (DP&L) for LED street lights, which are cheaper to run than the old lights.

The information in this article was provided by various leaders around Fayette County. Stay with the Record-Herald for full results from this election in a future edition of the paper.

