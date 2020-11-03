EMS levy renewal passes by wide margin

The renewal of the Ambulance and Emergency Medical Services (EMS) levy that was on the Nov. 3 presidential election ballot has passed, according to unofficial results from the Fayette County Board of Elections.

As previously reported, the 1.3-mill levy was first approved by the voters at the May 8 primary election in 2018, with 2,302 voting “for” and 1,681 “against.” The levy was originally estimated to bring in $1,040,000 but ended up bringing in $1,127,000, according to Fayette County Commissioner Dan Dean.

That same levy will be renewed for another three years pending official voting results. The unofficial results for the renewal of the levy were 7,195 “for” and 4,480 “against.” If officially passed, the levy would once again bring in $1,127,000 and the renewed term will begin in the 2021 tax year.

“We are very pleased that the community continues to support the county EMS. This will allow it to operate for another three years,” said Fayette County Commissioner Dan Dean.

The EMS has been ran by Fayette County Memorial Hospital (FCMH) and will continue to be ran by FCMH.

As previously reported, the funding from the levy helps the EMS service to be provided as FCMH operates the service at a loss, according to the Fayette County Commissioners.

“They provide a great service to the community, and I feel this is by far the best cost-effective way to have such a great service,” said Dean.

The following numbers were previously reported and were supplied via email by Fayette County Auditor Brenda Mossbarger —“On a $100,000 property, all county residents would pay an estimate of $45.50 based on the 1.3 Mill county-wide EMS levy.”

“We’re just very pleased that the community supports it, and it will be a great benefit to the county,” said Dean.

According to FCPH there are 343 provisional ballots that still need to be counted. Official results will be announced once available.

Reach journalist Jennifer Woods at 740-313-0355.

https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2020/11/web1_Union-fayette-graphic.jpg