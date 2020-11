On Tuesday, a steady stream of voters turned out at the Grace Community Church polling location in Washington C.H., according to precinct election officials, (back to front) Beth DelTedesco, Charolette Meeks and Debra Woods.

On Tuesday, a steady stream of voters turned out at the Grace Community Church polling location in Washington C.H., according to precinct election officials, (back to front) Beth DelTedesco, Charolette Meeks and Debra Woods. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2020/11/web1_20201103_164516.jpg On Tuesday, a steady stream of voters turned out at the Grace Community Church polling location in Washington C.H., according to precinct election officials, (back to front) Beth DelTedesco, Charolette Meeks and Debra Woods.