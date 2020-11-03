Crimes & Traffic reports

The following crimes and traffic reports were recently released by Washington Municipal Court:

Village of Bloomingburg

Phillip R. Robinson, Bloomingburg, Ohio, domestic violence threat, court costs $184, upon the motion of the State/City, the above-captioned matter is hereby dismissed without prejudice.

Village of Jeffersonville

Austin R. Hixon, 1005 Lakeview Avenue, Washington C.H., Ohio, disorderly conduct, fine $100, court costs $203, upon motion of State, charge amended from criminal damaging, $100 fine and court costs, 30 days jail, 30 days jail suspended if no other similar offenses for 1 year, no contact with Misty Payton and 13081 E. Walnut Street, Jeffersonville, Ohio, further ordered to pay restitution in the amount of $48.26.

Gabriel Aparicio Hernandez, Bloomingburg, Ohio, disorderly conduct, court costs $199, upon the motion of the State/City, the above-captioned matter is hereby dismissed without prejudice, costs to defendant.

April L. Wilson, Jeffersonville, Ohio, disorderly conduct, fine $150, court costs $224, charge amended from 525.06, fine $150 and cost, sentenced to 30 days jail, suspend jail if defendant has no other similar offenses for 5 years.

April L. Wilson, Jeffersonville, Ohio, disorderly conduct, case dismissed per plea agreement.

April L. Wilson, Jeffersonville, Ohio, possession of marijuana, case dismissed per plea agreement.

April L. Wilson, Jeffersonville, Ohio, marijuana drug paraphernalia, case dismissed per plea agreement.

Steven W. Mallow, Chillicothe, Ohio, 50/35 speed, fine $35, court costs $150, case was waived by defendant.

Stpehanie M. Mueller, Edgewood, Kentucky, disorderly conduct, defendant has complied with diversion agreement, case dismissed upon payment of costs.

Hank W. Queen Jr., Jeffersonville, Ohio, no operator’s license, fine $150, court costs $135, suspend $150 fine if defendant obtains operator’s license or privilege by Jan. 1, 2021.

Hank W. Queen Jr., Jeffersonville, Ohio, reasonable control, fine $100, court costs $101, defendant fined $100 and court costs.

William C. Wu, Grove City, Ohio, 50/35 speed, fine $35, court costs $150, case was waived by defendant.

John Heins, Austin, Ohio, 49/35 speed, fine $35, court costs $150, case was waived by defendant.

Charles R. Henderson, Jeffersonville, Ohio, domestic violence threat/prior, fine $100, court costs $264, defendant fined $100 and court costs, sentenced to 60 days jail, credit for 22 days jail already served, balance of 38 days jail suspended, probation for 3 years, complete an evaluation and any counseling recommended, have no contact with Sheila Johnson.

George P. Sergent, Xenia, Ohio, failure to control, fine $35, court costs $150, case was waived by defendant.

Rebecca Hughes, Jeffersonville, Ohio, disorderly conduct, fine $150, court costs $224, amended from menacing, fine $150 and costs, $150 fine is suspended if no other similar offenses for 3 years, have no contact with Mariah Jones.

Kortney L. Rico, South Solon, Ohio, 50/35 speed, fine $35, court costs $150, case was waived by defendant.

Christina Smith, Jeffersonville, Ohio, disorderly conduct, court costs $214, defendant pled guilty per agreement, assessed court costs, sentenced to 30 days jail, 14 days jail credit, balance suspended if no other similar offenses for 2 years.

Luke M. Pollock, at large, Washington C.H., Ohio, disorderly conduct, fine $75, court costs $189, $75 fine and costs.

State of Ohio (Wild)

Mark A. Stone, 123 North Hinde Street, Washington C.H., Ohio, fishing without a license, fine $15, court costs $135, defendant pled guilty, fined $15 and court costs.

Jose C. Gomez, Columbus, Ohio, hunting with shotgun, fine $250, court costs $260, fine of $250 and costs, sentenced to 30 days jail, suspended if no other similar offenses for 5 years.

State of Ohio

Jaren Sutherlin, West Chester, Ohio, possession of marijuana, fine $150, court costs $125, $150 fine and costs.

Sommar A. Drake, Wilmington, Ohio, 77/70 speed, fine $30, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Barbara Evans, 936 Millwood Avenue, Washington C.H., Ohio, failure to yield to emergency vehicle, fine $70, court costs $140, case was waived by defendant.

Wendy S. Mercer, 610 Waverly Avenue, Washington C.H., Ohio, 70/55 speed, fine $35, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Nehemiah D. Jackson, Gahanna, Ohio, 89/70 speed, fine $70, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.

Dewon Coleman, Wilmington, Ohio, possession of marijuana, fine $150, court costs $125, fine of $150 and cost.

Roy C. White, 3033 Washington-Waterloo Road, Washington C.H., Ohio, driver/seat belt, fine $30, court costs $101, case was waived by defendant.

Juwan T. Martin-McCullough, Columbus, Ohio, driving under suspension-financial responsibility, fine $150, court costs $135, suspend $150 fine if defendant obtains operator’s license or privilege by Jan. 1, 2021.

Juwan T. Martin-McCullough, driver/seat belt, fine $30, court costs $101, defendant fined $30 and court costs.

Dewon Coleman, Wilmington, Ohio, 95/70 speed, fine $150, court costs $135, defendant fined $150 and court costs.

Kiara S. Dunning, Buffalo, New York, 100/70 speed, fine $150, court costs $130, case was waived by defendant.