Washington Fire Department reports

The Washington Fire Department recently responded to the following:

NOV. 1

DOWNED CABLES/TREE BRANCH: 1:51 p.m., 922 Briar Ave. – Received station tone from the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office reporting tangled wires in a tree. FD found a downed tree branch on cable/phone wires running to the residence. FD removed the tree branch from the wires.

CO CHECK: 5:52 p.m., 678 Robinson Road SE – Received call from occupant requesting a carbon-monoxide check of the residence. FD investigation did not find any carbon-monoxide inside the residence and also did not detect any gas leaks. FD checked the CO and smoke detectors for proper operation.

OCT. 31

VEHICLE ACCIDENT: 5:35 a.m., Old Springfield Road – FD received a call for a vehicle accident. FD arrived on scene and found a single vehicle in the ditch and the occupant was out of the vehicle talking to a unit from the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office. FD talked to the Fayette County Office unit, FD was not needed at the scene and returned to station.

OCT. 30

CO CHECK: 2:21 p.m., 865 Peddicord Ave. – FD received a call for a carbon monoxide check. FD arrived on scene and investigated and there was no carbon monoxide detected at the time of check.

UNATTENDED FIRE: 6:08 p.m., 3344 U.S. 62 NE – FD received a call for an unattended fire. FD arrived on scene and found a fire close to trailer and the house and that the occupants were not home. FD extinguished the fire.

OCT. 29

ALARM ACTIVATION: 7:27 a.m., 105 E. East St. – Received station tone from the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office reporting a general commercial fire alarm. FD did not find any smoke or fire at the time of arrival and did not note an audible alarm. FD was met at the door by an employee whom stated the security alarm activated prior to access code being entered but was properly input prior to FD arrival. FD met maintenance personnel who arrived on scene and checked the panel.

OCT. 28

MUTUAL AIDE: 3:24 p.m., 20 mile marker U.S. Rt. 35 – First response mutual aide for Wayne Township Fire Department. FD found a single vehicle rollover with the vehicle upright and on its wheels facing northwest in the west bound lane and no smoke or fire at the time of arrival. FD confirmed there was no entrapment, created safety zone, checked the vehicle for safety, cleaned debris and fluids off the roadway. FD turned control of the scene over to unit 201.