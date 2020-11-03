Three more COVID-related deaths reported

On Tuesday, Fayette County Public Health (FCPH) reported three more local deaths related to COVID-19.

The recently deceased community members were a male in his 60s, a female in her 70s and a female in her 50s. The total number of county residents that have passed away in relation to COVID-19 is now at 13.

According to numbers reported by FCPH on Monday, the county has a cumulative total of 513 cases with 440 having recovered, 63 currently active and, as of Monday, 11 individuals hospitalized. A total of 113 individuals are being monitored.

One of the currently active cases is a staff member of Carnegie Public Library. For the safety of staff and the public, the library will be closing until further notice, according to library director Sarah Nichols. There are tentative plans to reopen on Monday.

Follow the library on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram (@cplwcho) for the most up-to-date reopening information. All book drops will remain open, and all books will continue to be held until the library reopens.

Fayette County remains on a level 3 (red) emergency on the Ohio Public Health Advisory System, indicating very high exposure and spread of the virus.

According to a graphic shared by FCPH on its Facebook page, “those who are waiting for COVID-19 test results to come back and who have symptoms, were testing due to being exposed to an ill person, and/ or suspect they were exposed to COVID-19 should stay home and avoid others in the household as much as possible.”

Those who are in the same household as someone who got tested for COVID-19 due to having symptoms should also stay home as much as possible until the results come back.

Reach journalist Jennifer Woods at 740-313-0355.

https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2020/11/web1_thumbnail_CoronaVirusLogo.jpg

Carnegie Library closes following staff member testing positive